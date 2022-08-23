Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$22,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,932.72.

Michiel Van Akkooi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$4.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.14.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

