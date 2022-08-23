Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

