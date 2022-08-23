Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Further Reading
