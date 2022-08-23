Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 697.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 27.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

