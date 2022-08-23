Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

