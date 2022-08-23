Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $201.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

