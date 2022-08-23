iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,099 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

