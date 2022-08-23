iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS PICK opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.