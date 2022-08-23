iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

