J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Acquires 27 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($180.41).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 522.50 ($6.31) on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,154 ($13.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 602.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 716.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

