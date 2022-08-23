James John Morris Acquires 800 Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) Director James John Morris purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,384.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 3.0 %

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$19.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

