Jeff Mccombs Sells 4,078 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

