John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.