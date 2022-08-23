Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

