Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

