Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly Sells 1,768 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE KXS opened at C$157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.70. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$147.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.76.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kinaxis

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.15.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.