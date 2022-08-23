Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $28,722.12 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.