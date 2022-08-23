Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

