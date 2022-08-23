LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCI Industries stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

