LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 20,000 Shares

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,819.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LiveOne Stock Down 4.3 %

LiveOne stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.