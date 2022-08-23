Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,858,000. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

