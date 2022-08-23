Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

