Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 1,952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $146,743,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $4,218,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

