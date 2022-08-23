Mark Cuban Sells 802 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

RDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

