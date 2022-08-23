Martin A. Lehr Purchases 13,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of Context Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,778.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

