Maxwell Simkoff Sells 17,900 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,573,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,437,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Price Performance

DOMA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

