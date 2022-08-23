Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,362 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

