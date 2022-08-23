Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

