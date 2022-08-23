Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,097 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

