Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,359 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Down 2.2 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

