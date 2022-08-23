Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 182 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $329.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.