Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,822 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 211,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.