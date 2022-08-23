Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 641 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

