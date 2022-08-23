Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

