Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,221 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 946,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 509,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,379 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 263.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,999,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

