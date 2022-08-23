Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

