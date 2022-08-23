Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,119 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

