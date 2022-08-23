Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,182 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,182 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,385.2% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 965,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,155,000 after acquiring an additional 900,908 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 144.6% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

