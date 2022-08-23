Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.