Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

