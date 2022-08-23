Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $75,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.