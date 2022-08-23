Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $58,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Etsy Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

