Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

