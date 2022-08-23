Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NOW by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW Profile

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

