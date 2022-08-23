Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $194.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.