Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,375,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712 shares of company stock worth $10,011,164 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

