Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $677,899. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.57. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.80%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

