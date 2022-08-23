Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

