Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $74,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after acquiring an additional 201,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 188,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

