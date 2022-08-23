Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $74,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.