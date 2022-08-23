Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $75,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $486.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.22 and a 200-day moving average of $485.56. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.